Emily Blunt would love to do a sequel to 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted she would jump at the chance to reprise the role of the ''bizarre'' and ''magical'' nanny again.

Asked if she would like to take on the iconic part again, she told CBS' 'Sunday Morning' show: ''Yes! I would! I want to be her again. I like being her.

''She's completely bizarre and unknowable.''

On what she likes about her alter ego, who was created by P. L. Travers, who penned the book series that inspired the 1964 original movie, she said: ''What I love about her is really what Travers said about her: 'In order to fly, you need something solid to take off from.' And I love that about her. Practical, yet magical.''

Emily's co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda recently hailed the star the ''perfect'' Mary Poppins.

The 38-year-old actor told BANG Showbiz: ''I was so excited Emily was playing the role because she is perfect for it.''

Whilst the movie's director Rob Marshall previously admitted it would have been ''impossible'' to make 'Mary Poppins Returns' without Emily taking on the titular role.

The 57-year-old filmmaker was apprehensive about remaking the classic, which starred screen legend Dame Julie Andrews as the magical nanny, because he knows how much the original was adored, and he felt the 'Devil Wears Prada' star was the only person able to do the part justice.

He said: ''None of us would have touched a remake in a million years.

''The original film means a lot to all of us.

''I don't know if we would have done this movie with Emily.

''I think it would have been almost impossible.''

Rob explained that the only way to approach the new film was by developing a story around Michael Banks (Ben Whishaw) struggling to bring up his three children following the death of his wife and needing Mary to return to work her magic.

Speaking about the plot, he said: ''For the kids (Michael and Jane, played by Emily Mortimer), things have also changed.

''They've almost become the adults now and their childhood is escaping them. So I thought, 'Okay, there is a reason.'

''Mary Poppins comes back to help fill that hole in the family.'''

'Mary Poppins Returns' also stars original cast member Dick Van Dyke, who reduced Emily to tears on set.

She recalled: ''He took my hand and started singing, 'It's a jolly holiday with Mary'.

''I said, 'You're going to make me cry - you can't do that to me!'''