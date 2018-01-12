Rob Lowe has publicly shamed Bella Thorne for her insensitive comment about a California road closure during the Santa Barbara mudslides.

Bella, 20, took to Twitter to complain about Highway 101 being shut down while she was trying to get to Santa Barbara to support her rapper boyfriend Mod Sun on the opening night of his tour.

The 'Blended' star tweeted: ''F*** u 101 to santa barbra. I'm missing my boyfriends first date on his tour (sic)''

Rob, 53, shared a screenshot of the tweet with his 602,000 Instagram followers and wrote: ''This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I'm sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker. (sic)''

Bella later sent a message to those affected by the mudslides.

She tweeted: ''F*** just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down ... get home to your family safe (sic)''

And it appears the former Disney star made it to the concert after all, as she sent another tweet saying ''My baby out there killing it right now on stage I love you so much @MODSUN (sic)''

Rob shared photos of some of the damage from the mudslides sending a message of solidarity to those affected.

He wrote: ''More terrible stories of loss today. Friends missing, some gone forever. Pray for Montecito and know: EVERY day could be your last. Embrace that (sic)''

And sharing a picture of a bear who had been killed in the disaster, the 'Parks and Recreation' star said: ''It's easy to forget that it's not just people in these disasters. No one tells the animals to evacuate.''