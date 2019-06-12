Rob Lowe admits his comments about Prince William's hair loss were based on his ''own insecurities'' about going bald.
Rob Lowe says his comments about Prince William's hair loss were due to his ''own insecurities''.
The 55-year-old actor has addressed the remarks he made about the Duke of Cambridge's thinning mane on 'Good Morning Britain' on Wednesday (12.06.19), and the American star explained that his words were simply a reflection of his own ''narcissism'' and insisted he thinks the British royal is ''awesome'' and a ''stud''.
Speaking via a live video link from the US, Rob said: ''That says more about me than him. My point was here's a guy who is fully comfortable in his own skin, then on the other side of the coin you have me, I can't even watch another guy go bald without being even more narcissistic and wanting to plug in the propecia into a drip into my own.
''This is my thing, I saw the hubbub it caused on your side of the pond, I think it's a case of two countries divided by a common language because that was literally me slagging my own insecurity and narcissism. He's a stud, I love him. He's awesome.''
The 'Wild Bill' star previously admitted he took medication to stop his own hair from receding and he couldn't believe the 36-year-old royal - who is second in line to the British throne - didn't do the same when he noticed his strands were thinning.
He said: ''Can we talk about William? I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair! So when I say British men set a very low bar...
''Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He's going to be the f***ing King of England! And ... and there's a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f***ing veins. And that's what I did for the next 30 years.''
