Rob Lowe doesn't regret any of his life choices.

The 55-year-old actor - who has sons Matthew, 26, and John, 24, with his wife Sheryl Berkoff - says there's ''so much'' advice he would give to his younger self, but none of it would result in him changing any of the decisions he's made in his life, because he ''can't argue with the results'' of his life now.

When asked what advice he'd give his 18-year-old self, he said: ''There's so much. And I've given all of that advice to my kids. But the things is, I can't argue with the results. Everything has led me to where I am and I've never been happier. I've never had more opportunities. I've never had my fingers in more pies. I've never been more optimistic, fulfilled or healthy. I don't think I'd want to change anything, because I wouldn't have ended up sitting here, talking to you guys like this.''

Rob found fame as a member of the Brat Pack in the early 80s when he starred in films such as 'The Outsiders', 'The Hotel New Hampshire', 'Oxford Blues', and 'Square Dance'.

But the star says some of his fame was down to ''luck'', and taking on risky opportunities that he was advised not to do.

Speaking to Notebook magazine, he said: ''You have to get a little lucky, and you have to take care of yourself mentally and physically. That's where you really see people fall apart. And you have to figure out a way to stay relevant. The way to do that is by taking chances. I've done a number of things that my advisors told me not to do.

''I hosted 'Saturday Night Live' at a time where people thought I shouldn't do it, which led to being offered parts in 'Wayne's World' and 'Austin Powers', I wrote a memoir and people said, 'You can't write a memoir at your age'. But that led to my one-man show. Then people commented, 'What are you going to do? You're not a stand-up comic.' But the show sold out the Royal Festival Hall in London. Those are choices that not everyone would make.''