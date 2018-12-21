Rob Lowe has recalled buying his stepmother a pair of candy panties for Christmas when he was a child.
Rob Lowe bought his stepmother a pair of ''edible panties'' when he was just eight.
The 54-year-old Hollywood star - who has grownup sons Matthew, 25, and John, 23, with wife Sheryl Berkoff - had no idea that the sugary underwear was a risqué choice of gift for his parent figure, and admits he's been ''careful'' with his festive shopping ever since.
Appearing on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', the former 'West Wing' star confessed: ''When I was eight years old I learnt to be careful what you buy.
''My father had remarried. A new stepmother - it was that first moment as a kid where you actually go out and you're going to buy like an adult, you're going to buy Christmas presents.
''I bought her what I thought was great, they were edible panties. As an eight-year-old, I'm thinking: 'these are amazing, you can eat them and they're strawberry, she is going to love these'.''
The 'About Last Night' star is currently in the UK promoting his new ITV drama 'Wild Bill', which hits screens in 2019.
The actor-and-director - who takes on the role of US police chief Bill Hixton who decides to move to Lincolnshire with his teenage daughter to escape recent painful memories in their lives.
Hixton is ''whip-smart, acerbic and unstoppable'' in the six-part series.
Rob - who will also be an executive producer on the drama - said: ''As an actor, Wild Bill is a larger than life character who's outrageously articulate, has nothing to lose and revels in being an American fish out of water.
''As an executive producer, I'm excited to work with such talented partners and to come back to work in the UK, which I always love.''
Rob's full interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' airs on Saturday (22.12.18) on ITV from 9pm.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
Tripp doesn't like the small town life that's currently encapsulating his life. He's a senior...
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...
Although it presents itself as a rude sex comedy, this movie is actually a prudish...
Jay and Annie once had a thriving sexual relationship, but now they've been together for...
An extraordinary tale of friendship and romance is set to hit our screens as the...
This biopic about the pianist-showman Liberace may look almost painfully camp, and sometimes it is,...
Liberace was an American pianist and entertainer well-known for his flamboyant lifestyle and the sense...
Jonathan; Ron; Richard and Tim met at college 25 years ago and have been friends...