Rob Kardashian is ''ready to take control of his life again''.

The 32-year-old reality star shrunk away from public life several years ago as he began to struggle with his weight and his mental health, but he's now reportedly starting to get back on the right track by going to the gym and eating better, which sources say is all for the sake of his two-year-old daughter Dream.

Rob - who has Dream with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - posted a picture on social media this week to show off the view from the gym, and insiders have said he's ''in a very good place'' now.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Rob's main priority has always been his daughter, Dream, and that's the main reason he's back in the gym. Rob has struggled with staying healthy, but since Dream was born, he's realised how much more important it is for him to get back into the gym and eating healthy.

''Rob is now in a very good place and ready to take control of his life again when it comes to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.''

Rob's new health kick comes as he's also working on improving other parts of his life, including his relationship with Dream's mother Chyna.

Chyna recently said she wants to have a ''good relationship'' with both Rob and her ex-boyfriend Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - as she said it's important for her to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.

She said: ''I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice.''