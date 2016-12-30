Rob Kardashian reportedly wants to quit his reality TV show 'Rob & Chyna'.

The star - who was admitted to hospital earlier this week after suffering complications with his Type 2 diabetes - is reportedly stressed and wants to stop the cameras running so he can focus on getting better and spending time with his fiancee Blac Chyna and their daughter Dream.

A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''He doesn't want to do the show anymore, he just wants to live his life with Chyna and Dream and not have to worry about doing a TV show. He is stressed and not out of the woods with all his issues and he would rather have them not broadcast to the world.''

Rob was rushed to the emergency room in Hidden Hills, California, earlier this week, and released the next day, and friends believe stress was a major cause of his medical emergency.

A source told Us Weekly: He's been so stressed out, so [he's] not taking care of himself or eating right. Stress affects his diabetes.''

Another insider added that fighting with Blac Chyna was also to blame.

The source told PEOPLE: ''Rob has made some changes to his lifestyle, but all the latest drama with [Blac] Chyna has made him depressed. And he has been on a terrible diet.''

''He hasn't been taking care of himself, and that's why he's now sick again.''

The pair briefly split before Christmas but later reconciled.