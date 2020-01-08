Rob Kardashian wants primary custody of his daughter Dream.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has filed court documents asking the judge to reduce the amount of time his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna spends with their three-year-old child - limiting it to just weekends with a nanny present - as he believes she's a danger and isn't behaving appropriately around their little girl.

The 32-year-old reality TV star has claimed Chyna - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - regularly hosts parties at her home in front of Dream and invites strangers round to get drunk with her.

Rob believes Dream's behaviour has changed recently as she's started ''naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.''

He's also said his daughter arrives to him with messy hair and dirty teeth.

The once-reclusive star - who dated Chyna for 12 months in 2016 - is also concerned about Dream's potty mouth as she's started saying ''bitch'' and ''What the f**k?'', which he claims are terms she doesn't hear when she's at his home.

Rob believes his sister Khloe Kardashian can back up his allegations as she's reportedly noticed a behavioural change in Dream as she's ''more in defence mode'' and is ''decidedly more aggressive'' during her play dates with her cousins.

The 35-year-old beauty - who has 21-month-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - has claimed she's heard Dream say she doesn't want to go home.

According to the paperwork, obtained by TMZ.com, Rob has asked the courts to approve his request of having Chyna submit a drugs and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream.

He has also asked that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if there's any violence in front of their daughter.