Rob Kardashian hopes his daughter Dream sees his public spat with Blac Chyna.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media earlier on Wednesday to post explicit photos of his ex after accusing his former fiancée of cheating on him and has now revealed he would be glad if seven-month-old Dream saw it in the future so she can see who Blac Chyna really is.

He wrote: ''I'm a savage and I always have been and I always will be and I don't give a f**k. All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this ain't love. I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge.

''But second the baby was born she got body surgery I paid for and was gone from me and dreams life. She only could Breast feed for 4 weeks because she wanted to drink alcohol so bad. My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy.''

And the 30-year-old star went on to thank his late father Robert Kardashian for ''watching down on him'' and revealing to him who Chyna really is.

In the lengthy Instagram post, he added: ''Thank u God and my Dad for watching down on me and showing me this. Damn I spent millions on this girl in less than a year and a half and she f***ing dudes who hit me beginning for money or they gonna expose her. Too late man.

''And I never once spoke out on any of this because I respected and loved Chyna until she started going on social media taking lies and trying to make me look crazy when she the one sending me videos of her f***ing another due in my house and my bed our daughter and I lay in! (sic)''