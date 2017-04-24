Rob Kardashian has vowed not to give up on Blac Chyna.

The 30-year-old television personality proposed to the 28-year-old model in April last year, however the pair have endured a turbulent relationship over the past 12 months, which has since them go through a number of make-ups and break-ups.

But the 'Rob & Chyna' star - who has five-month-old daughter Dream with his on/off partner - is desperate to fight to make the romance with his former fiancée work - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her previous partner Tyga - regardless of what his siblings think, because he ''definitely'' still loves her.

Speaking during an episode of the popular E! show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Sunday (23.04.17), the Arthur George sock designer said: ''I definitely do love her and want to be with her, so I'm not going to just give up.

''We're both working on ourselves. I have a lot of s**t that I got to figure out, regardless or her or anybody, period. You can't like tell somebody how to live their life. They just have to experience it themselves.''

And the dark-haired entrepreneur's family are eager for Rob to return to a ''happy place'' in his life, whether it means he rekindles his romance with his former flame or not.

Speaking about Rob, Kim Kardashian West, 36, said: ''We just want to help him be in a happy place. That's all we want for him.''

Although the raven-haired beauty - who has three-year-old daughter North, and 17-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has admitted she ''can't keep on rushing over'' to console or help Rob for him to go running back to Blac.

The 'Selfish' author continued: ''I can't keep on rushing over there and helping him figure it out and then he goes right after to go be with her.''