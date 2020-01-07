Rob Kardashian is using his daughter as his motivation to lose weight.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is planning on going away this year to a live-in facility so that he can focus on healthy eating and a gruelling exercise regime as he wants to be the best version of himself for his three-year-old daughter Dream, whom he has with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

A source told E! News: ''Rob is considering going away to a live-in facility where he can be 100 percent focused on losing weight. His family has encouraged him and he feels like it might be just what he needs. He really wants 2020 to be his best year and to finally get healthy. His biggest motivator is Dream and he wants to do it for her. He needs an extra push and this could be the way to do it. At home, there are distractions and it's easy to fall off course with his eating and working out. He feels like at a live-in facility, he could get the big jump start that he needs.''

The 32-year-old star is rarely spotted in public but he was previously seen showing off his slimmer figure whilst celebrating Halloween with his family.

A source shared at the time: ''He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends. Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle ...

''Rob has been having ups and downs for years. It's been a sad situation, mostly because he disconnects from the world because he doesn't feel well mentally. His weight gain has long been a struggle. It makes him miserable.

''A few years ago, he got to the point where he had gained too much weight for it to easily come off. It takes a lot of work and effort to get all that weight off. And it's been a huge, mental challenge for him.''