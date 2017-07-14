Rob Kardashian is ''determined to act more mature'' following his social media outburst last week.

The 30-year-old sock designer now has to stay 100 yards away from his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - with whom he has eight-month-old daughter Dream - after he took to social media to share explicit photographs of her and accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs, before she fired back with accusations of physical violence and went to court to file a restraining order against him.

Rob is said to be aware of the potential ''trouble'' he is facing now that Chyna has been awarded her temporary restraining order, and is doing his best to clean up his act.

A source told People magazine: ''He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna. He knows he could be in huge trouble. He's determined to act more mature.''

It's not the first time sources have claimed the 'Rob & Chyna' star regrets his outburst, as it was previously reported he apologised to his famous family for his actions, and is intent on cleaning up his act as he realises there could be ''consequences'' surrounding his daughter if he doesn't.

A source said: ''Rob did apologise to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted. He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did. Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream [Kardashian].

''There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realises that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most. He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that.''

Despite her restraining order, Chyna, 29, recently claimed she had no intention of stopping Rob from seeing Dream, and hopes they can find ''common ground'' to successfully co-parent their tot.

She said: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''