Rob Kardashian is reportedly ''still struggling with his health''.

The 30-year-old reality star has long been battling with weight gain and depression, and sources have now claimed the reclusive star is going through a tough time, as he is reportedly finding it hard to be ''excited'' about anything in life that isn't his 13-month-old daughter Dream, whom he has with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

A source said: ''[Rob is] in a sad state. He only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that's about it. He doesn't seem excited about anything else. [He is] still struggling with his health.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star split from Chyna late last year, and sources say he still isn't dating, as he prefers to ''keep himself isolated''.

Speaking to People magazine, they added: ''He isn't dating. He keeps himself isolate and mostly socialises with his family.''

Rob's reported downward spiral comes after he went on a social media rampage against Chyna - who also has five-year-old son King Cairo with her former partner Tyga - earlier this year, which saw him post explicit photos of the 29-year-old model without her permission.

Following his outburst, in which he also accused her of being unfaithful and on drugs during their time together, it was reported that Rob had ''major regrets'' over his actions, although the star himself has remained out of the spotlight since the incident and has not commented on it himself.

The source said at the time: ''Rob did apologise to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted. He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did. Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream [Kardashian].

''There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realises that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most. He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that.''