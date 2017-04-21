Rob Kardashian sparked fears he was contemplating suicide following his split from Blac Chyna at the end of last year.

The police were asked to pay a visit to the once-reclusive sock designer after he began to document his depressive state on his Snapchat account with his fans shortly after the 28-year-old model, whom he's been dating on and off since the beginning of 2016, had stripped their home bare and left with their then-newborn daughter Dream in tow.

In an upcoming episode of his family's E! reality TV show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Rob's sister Kim Kardashian West said: ''Rob started Snapchatting his thoughts and his feelings, and that's really not like him.''

The 30-year-old reality TV star seemed really confused when Kim arrived at his home with his mother Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble - who she's reportedly split from now - to check on him shortly after the police had knocked.

He said: ''That's crazy, the police just came -- like eight of them, or whatever.

''Do I look drunk in the video or something? I don't even drink.''

But Corey tried to explain to Rob why people were concerned for his welfare after his distressing posts online.

He explained: ''People that don't know you are going to get the idea that you were suicidal.''

Rob sparked fears for his welfare after he shared a series of clips of him sobbing into the camera lens.

He added: ''The fact that she said: 'Okay, if he doesn't have his sh*t together in a year, I'm going to drop him'... like, who are you to say [that]? How much do you guys want to bet -- I'll bet money that she does not come back to me.''

But Kim tried to tell him that he was playing into Chyna's hands by letting her see how upset he was.

She said: ''What happened where you're so insecure that you think she has the power? You have the power.''

Kim later said that although she's always been ''super cool'' with Chyna, she found it ''hurtful'' when she saw her motives in a series of leaked texts and admitted she didn't think the pair worked well as a couple.

She told the camera: ''I've always felt like that them as a couple just isn't that healthy, and I think they know that too. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame it on Chyna. This just all has to stop. It's so clear what this relationship is. They're just not meant to be with each other.''

Although they're still living separately, Rob and Chyna - whose daughter Dream is now five months old - set tongues wagging earlier this week when they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.