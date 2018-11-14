Rob Kardashian has sold half his Arthur George sock line to his mother Kris Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously asked to reduce his $20,000 per month child support payments to former partner Blac Chyna for their two-year-old daughter Dream, as he ''can no longer afford these orders'', and now new court documents have claimed he was forced to sell half of his sock brand to his mother in order to make ends meet.

According to the documents, which were obtained by The Blast, Rob blames 30-year-old Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - for pushing him to ''eliminate'' his presence on social media after she had a restraining order put on him when he went on a tirade against her last year, as he claims it has cost him a large part of Arthur George's success.

He said in the papers: ''When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company.

''Previously, the line's success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela's request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.''

Rob, 31, claims the ordeal has been so damaging he's been forced to drop out of endorsement deals and earnings that stem from posting on social media, and now lives with Kris as he can no longer support himself on his current income.

He continued: ''My income now is insufficient to pay for my expenses. As of Jan. 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000 which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2107 tax liabilities. I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother's home.''

And according to the documents, Chyna herself has over $1.4 million in cash and checking accounts, as well as $1 million in stocks, bonds and other assets, which Rob stated she could easily sell in order to make his own child support payments less expensive.