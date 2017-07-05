Rob Kardashian has posted explicit pictures of Blac Chyna on Instagram and accused his former fiancée of cheating on him, taking drugs and leaving him after he paid for her to undergo weight loss surgery.

The 30-year-old reality star claimed Chyna - the mother of his seven-month-old daughter Dream - had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on Tuesday (04.07.17) shortly before she slept with someone else.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care.''

The reclusive sock designer also shared a video of 29-year-old Chyna locking lips with a rapper named Ferrari True.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''

In another post of his social media spree, Rob shared a video of Chyna in a hospital bed and claimed he paid for her to have surgery after giving birth to Dream and accused her of only getting pregnant ''out of spite'' to Tyga, the father of her four-year-old son King Cairo, who was previously in a relationship with Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

She wrote: ''Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I'm such a great husband that on our anniversary I paid 100k to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could.

''And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can't believe u would disrespect me like this.(sic)''

Rob then warned Chyna she will ''never see Dream again'' if she doesn't clean up her act, alleging she takes drink and drugs and is always ''bringing men in and out'' of her house.

He wrote: ''And here comes to the Drunk and on drugs Chyna. More receipts to come of all the drugs that were dropped off to her house yesterday including 100 bottles of Moet Rose she asked me to get her. U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. lol.

''That's called a party pack when was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in an out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in jewelry. Damn.(sic)''

Rob also sent screengrabs of texts he claims he received from Ferrari, and says he was one of a number of guys Chyna had slept with, but had asked for ways to help him make money or he'd ''expose'' the make-up artist's antics.

In response to Rob's social media onslaught, Chyna took to Snapchat and accused her former partner of hitting her.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.(sic)''