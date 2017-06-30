Rob Kardashian has sold his Los Angeles home for $2.44 million.

The sock entrepreneur paid $2.285 million for the Calabasas Oaks residence in 2016 and put it on the market in January 2017 for $2.6 million.

However, it failed to sell at that price but this week he managed to offload the four-bedroom property and make just over $100,000 profit, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Rob, 30, and his former fiancée Blac Chyna's ''main goal'' is to get along.

The former couple split up in February after a tumultuous relationship and though they have been spending a lot of time together recently, the pair are not back together and are currently focused on caring for their seven-month-old daughter Dream together.

A source said: ''Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together.

''They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn't been any drama.

''They want to get along and raise Dream together. That's their main goal.''

However, friends admitted it is ''very possible'' Rob and 29-year-old Chyna could reconcile - but it is equally likely they'll have a huge row and drift further apart too.

The insider added: ''They are both complicated people. It's very possible they will get back together.

''But it's also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.''