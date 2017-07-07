Rob Kardashian is reportedly trying to sell his bed for $250,000 after he found out his now-ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna had allegedly been using it to have sex with other men.

The reclusive sock designer dropped jaws earlier this week when he shared some explicit photographs of the mother-of-his child, whom he has eight-month-old daughter Dream, in the buff online and claimed she deserved it because she'd been cheating on him with various men and trying to scam him out of money.

And, although some fans are convinced it won't be long before they patch up their differences as they're known for their regular break ups and make ups, it doesn't look like the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is willing to forgive and forget anytime soon as he's trying to get rid of all traces of his former flame and cash in a bit too.

In a bizarre advert - believed to be written by Rob - posted on Craigslist, the 30-year-old star reportedly wrote: ''Selling the bed where I made my child with Blac Chyna because she been f***ing too many unsuccessful dudes with no real jobs in this bed including me haha. I got hundreds of videos of Blac Chyna tongue kissing guys in this bed, the very same bed where Blac Chyna and myself (Rob Kardashian) created a baby who is my daughter and also sometimes I nap in this bed after too much Thai food. I like my Thai food spicy and spicy makes me sleepy haha.

''I am unable to go on sleeping in this bed that I paid for knowing she's been f***ing 3 dudes in 3 days in the bed where my daughter was conceived and lays and also we like to watch Friends in this bed haha . Friends is funny.

''Also one of these guys from the bed videos is wearing a robe that maybe I bought but I can't say for sure, I've got a lot of robe purchases going on and I can't be expected to keep track of every single one.

''I gave Blac Chyna money and drugs and surgeries and I refuse to sully the good Kardashian name by associating with things like money, drugs, and surgeries.''

''Asking $250,000 which seems reasonable considering I invented my daughter in this bed with Blac Chyna and also it will help pay for one of the sports cars I purchased for Blac Chyna because I am Rob Kardashian and how much money do I really have I mean I sell socks on Twitter haha .

''Will throw in some pics of her vagina if it sweetens the deal for u, I've got mad vag pics. Would post this on Instagram, but they just deleted my account lol. (sic)''

It's not known for sure whether Rob had written the post as the author was kept private, according to the Mirror Online, but the website has since removed it.

Meanwhile, Chyna, 29, has hired a lawyer in the hope that she can sue the reality TV star for posting explicit images of her, accusing her of being unfaithful and on drugs and threatening to stop her from seeing their daughter Dream.