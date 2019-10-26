Rob Kardashian has been ''seeing results'' after focusing on his physical and mental health.

The 32-year-old reality star shrunk away from the spotlight several years ago after becoming unhappy with his weight and battling with depression, but after recently deciding to try and turn his life around, sources say he's ''feeling a lot better''.

An insider said: ''He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet. He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results.

''He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who now rarely appears on the E! reality show - is also making sure to spend plenty of quality time with his two-year-old daughter Dream, since resolving his legal issues with her mother Blac Chyna.

The source added: ''Rob doesn't have a lot of contact with Chyna. Rob stays focused on Dream and what's best for her. He gets a ton of joy out of being with her and seeing her grow. That's where he is happiest.''

And getting his life back on track has made Rob ''happier'' than he's been in a long time.

Speaking to E! News, the source said: ''''He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the Arthur George sock founder was trying to lose weight, and although he was said to be ''struggling'', he had managed to ''slim down a bit''.

Another insider claimed: ''Rob still struggles with his weight. He has slimmed down a bit. He feels better about himself, and that's amazing.''