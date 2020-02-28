Rob Kardashian's request to strip Blac Chyna of custody of their daughter has been denied.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star filed an emergency motion in January asking the judge to make him the primary carer of three-year-old Dream as he believed the 31-year-old model was a danger to the little one as she was allegedly drinking and partying in front of her, but his attempt has been shut down as the courts don't think the case needs to be dealt with immediately.

However, according to The Blast, the 32-year-old sock designer can still seek sole custody of Dream but it will be not be dealt with under emergency circumstances.

In the court papers filed by Rob at the beginning of the year, he asked that Chyna's time with Dream be limited to just weekends and with a nanny present.

He claimed Chyna - who also has seven-year-old son King Cairo with ex-partner Tyga - regularly hosts parties at her home in front of Dream and invites strangers round to get drunk with her.

Rob also said Dream's behaviour had changed recently as she has started ''naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.''

He also alleged his daughter arrived to him with messy hair and dirty teeth.

The once-reclusive star - who dated Chyna for 12 months in 2016 - is concerned about Dream's potty mouth as she's started saying ''bitch'' and ''What the f**k?'', which he claimed are terms she doesn't hear when she's at his home.

Rob believes his sister Khloe Kardashian can back up his allegations as she's reportedly noticed a behavioural change in Dream as she's ''more in defence mode'' and is ''decidedly more aggressive'' during her play dates with her cousins.

Rob also asked the courts to approve his request of having Chyna submit a drugs and alcohol test no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream.

He has also asked that the supervising nanny be granted the authority to immediately end the visit if there's any violence in front of their daughter.