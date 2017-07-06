Rob Kardashian's Instagram account has been deleted after he posted explicit images of his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna on the website.

The 30-year-old reality star added a series of X-rated snaps of Chyna to his account on Wednesday (05.07.17), as he accused her of being unfaithful, taking drugs, and having weight-loss surgery.

But after Instagram deleted his account, Rob took to Twitter, writing: ''Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol (sic)''

Thereafter, Rob continued to attack Chyna - the mother of his seven-month-old daughter Dream - and he posted a video of her apparently in bed with another man amid his lengthy rant.

He said: ''My bed that my child lays in and she gave the robes I got to all her dudes in my house that I pay for. Lol smh

''Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewelry and she sends me this video... of another man in our bed

''But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months

''Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat

''But she couldn't remain loyal and cheated and f***ed way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it's sad. (sic)''

Rob claimed that the arrival of their daughter, and the break-up of his half-sister Kylie Jenner and Tyga, Chyna's former partner, proved to be a turning point in their relationship.

He continued: ''We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that's happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out.

''Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I'll never view her the same.

''I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right. (sic)''

In response to Rob's social media rant, Chyna took to Snapchat and accused her former partner of hitting her.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light. (sic)''