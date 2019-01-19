Rob Kardashian is ''in a good place right now'', as sources say he's ''getting healthier'' and is dedicated to getting his life back on track.
The 31-year-old reality star has avoided the spotlight for a while now after struggling with his weight and warring with his former partner Blac Chyna - with whom he has two-year-old daughter Dream - but sources now say he's ''getting healthier'' and is dedicated to getting his life back on track.
An insider said: ''He's in a good place right now. He's happy, he's getting healthier, and he's just really settled into his role as a parent. That's his priority and that's what's really giving him purpose right now.''
But despite his improved health, Rob reportedly has ''no interest'' in returning to his family's reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', although sources insist his famous family are still very supportive of him.
The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Rob is not involved with filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', he has no interest in that. His family would love to have him back on the show, but they of course support any decision he makes and they're just happy that he's finding his groove, being a dad and living a quiet life makes him happy. He sees his family all the time. He's rarely alone.''
Claims Rob won't be returning to the E! show come after his older sister Kim Kardashian West seemed to hint recently that he would make an appearance in the upcoming season.
She said: ''[Rob will] be [on] a little bit more next season. He has his moods. Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this' and then he's like 'I'm cool to do it.'''
