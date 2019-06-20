Rob Kardashian's family are ''very happy'' with his decision to get his health back on track.

The 32-year-old reality star posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week which confirmed he has started going to the gym in an effort to lose weight and regain control of his life for the sake of his two-year-old daughter Dream, whom he has with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

And now, sources say his family - including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, and half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - are offering their full support because ''everyone wants healthy and happy Rob back''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', an insider said: ''For years, the sisters and Kris have wanted Rob to find comfort in his body again, but quickly realised the more they pushed onto him, the more he took a step back.

''The family has allowed Rob time to process his own emotions regarding his health and wanting to put the best foot forward for [his daughter] Dream, and they're extremely happy he's decided to get back into the gym and eating healthier.

''The sisters and Kris have offered support as well as anything he needs. At the end of the day, everyone wants healthy and happy Rob back.''

Earlier this week, it was claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is ''ready to take control of his life again''.

Another source said: ''Rob's main priority has always been his daughter, Dream, and that's the main reason he's back in the gym. Rob has struggled with staying healthy, but since Dream was born, he's realised how much more important it is for him to get back into the gym and eating healthy.

''Rob is now in a very good place and ready to take control of his life again when it comes to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.''

Rob's new health kick comes as he's also working on improving other parts of his life, including his relationship with Dream's mother Chyna.

Chyna recently said she wants to have a ''good relationship'' with both Rob and her ex-boyfriend Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - as she said it's important for her to be on good terms with both her ex-partners for the sake of her children.

She said: ''I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing. It's something that a lot of people need to practice.''