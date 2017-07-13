Rob Kardashian's attack on ex Blac Chyna has left the Kardashians and Jenners feeling ''horrified''.

The 30-year-old star launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media last week, accusing Chyna of cheating on him with multiple partners and he even posted intimate snaps of the model on his Instagram account.

A source close to the Kardashians and Jenners said: ''The family was horrified at the entire thing.''

Rob - who has an eight-month-old daughter called Dream with Chyna - has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 feet away from his ex, while he is also banned from posting personal photos or information about Chyna on social media.

And Rob's outburst, which also saw him accuse Chyna of abusing drugs and alcohol, has left the reality TV family feeling ''deeply disappointed and frustrated''.

Another source told PEOPLE: ''In the end it's about Dream and Rob has to grow up and be mature enough to realise that and how this can impact her later in life.''

The family had harboured doubts about Chyna's relationship with Rob, because her previous relationship with Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex.

But the world-famous family made an effort to support Rob and Chyna's romance after the curvaceous star gave birth to Dream in November last year.

The source shared: ''Everyone has been sceptical about Chyna and her intentions from the get-go but because Rob was so happy, that's what mattered to them so they were as on board as they could be. But once there was a child involved, the game changed.''

Meanwhile, the restraining order taken out against Rob is set to remain in place until the next hearing on August 8.