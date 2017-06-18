Rob Kardashian's daughter can sit up on her own.

The 30-year-old reality TV star was every inch the proud father on Saturday (17.06.17) after his seven-month-old little girl Dream, who he has with his on/off girlfriend Blac Chyna, managed to support her own body weight for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star uploaded a photograph of the little one gazing into the camera and accompanied it with the caption: ''Lol my baby. She is sitting up on her own. (sic)''

The once-reclusive sock designer split from Chyna earlier this year following a series of blazing rows but he raised eyebrows last month when he gushed over his former partner in a series of adorable Instagram posts.

Sharing a picture of the model when she was a teenager on the photo-sharing app, Rob wrote: ''On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child @blacchyna (sic)''

The star shared another picture of the 29-year-old beauty - whose real name is Angela White - in Spongebob Squarepants shorts when she was just 14 years old.

He captioned the photo: ''Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!! @blacchyna (sic)''

Although the pair have been seen looking more cosy on social media in recent weeks, insiders insist the pair are not back together, and are merely acting civil for the sake of their daughter.

A source claimed: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''