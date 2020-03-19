Rob Kardashian's birthday party has been postponed.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star turned 33 on Tuesday (17.03.20) but his family have decided to throw him a belated bash when the coronavirus pandemic has settled down as they don't want to risk contracting the illness.

A source told PEOPLE: ''Rob's birthday celebration is postponed. They are all taking the social-distancing very seriously. No one in the family is socialising right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses.''

The worldwide advice to practice social distancing for the foreseeable future meant that Rob wasn't able to see his three-year-old daughter Dream on his birthday as she was with her mother and his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

But the reclusive sock designer wasn't on his own on his big day as he is still living with his mother Kris Jenner at her mansion in Calabasas, California.

Earlier this week, Rob's sister Kim Kardashian West urged her fans to listen to the advice about staying indoors unless they really need to leave their homes.

She said: ''Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community.

''Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus.

''Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family's prayers. (sic)''

The coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, has already infected over 200,000 people worldwide and around 3,000 have died from complications.