Rob Kardashian has returned to social media following his outburst toward ex-fiancé Blac Chyna.

The 30-year-old reality star now has to stay 100 yards away from Chyna - with whom he has eight-month-old daughter Dream - after he took to social media to share explicit photographs of her and accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs, before she fired back with accusations of physical violence and went to court to file a restraining order against him.

And whilst the order prevents Rob from posting further pictures of Chyna on the internet, it didn't stop him returning to Twitter on Friday (21.07.17) to post an adorable snap of their daughter playing in a ball pit.

The reclusive sock designer didn't caption the image, and it was not uploaded to Instagram, where his account has been removed for violating their terms of use when he uploaded the explicit images of his former flame.

In comments made previously by Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom, the 'Rob & Chyna' star is well within his rights to post the pictures of his daughter, as the restraining order only relates directly to material involving his former co-star.

Lisa said: ''Posting pictures of Dream is not a violation of the restraining order. Mr. Kardashian was ordered to stay away from [Blac Chyna], not to contact her, not to share intimate photos or medical information about her and not to cyberbully her. We are looking forward to the next hearing to secure permanent orders against Mr. Kardashian to ensure his long term compliance.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star ''very much regrets'' his social media outburst.

A source claimed: ''He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna. He knows he could be in huge trouble. He's determined to act more mature.''