Rob Kardashian ''regrets'' his social media outburst aimed at his former flame Blac Chyna.

The 30-year-old sock designer took to social media last week in a rage-fuelled rant which saw him post explicit images of the 'Rob & Chyna' star, accuse her of being unfaithful and on drugs, and threaten to stop her from seeing their seven-month-old daughter Dream.

Since the outburst, 29-year-old Chyna has expressed a wish to file a restraining order against her ex-partner, and appeared in court to file the papers on Monday (10.07.17)

Outside Los Angeles Superior Court, Robert Shapiro, a lawyer for Rob - who did not appear in court - told People magazine the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star now ''regrets'' his actions.

It comes after lawyer Lisa Bloom took to Twitter over the weekend to inform her followers she would be seeking a restraining order against Rob on behalf of Chyna.

She wrote: ''I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we'll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.''

Just days before Lisa's tweet, a separate laywer, Walter Mosley, claimed the beauty was ''exploring all legal remedies'' against the reclusive star.

Walter said in a statement: ''I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed.''

In his rants, the reality star claimed Chyna had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on, shortly before she slept with rapper Ferrari True.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''