Rob Kardashian made a brief return to 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' during Sunday's episode (12.05.19).

The 32-year-old star - who stays away from the spotlight as much as possible - made a rare appearance on his family's E! show as the Woolsey Fire tore through their neighbourhood last November, and his two-year-old daughter Dream's birthday plans were disrupted.

During the episode, Khloe tries to explain to her family and her brother that they need to evacuate their properties.

She said: ''I don't have an escape plan for a fire.

''Like, where the hell am I going? I need to figure this out, but I just feel like once I start packing my bag ... it just makes it way too real. So, I'm kind of in disbelief.''

Rob - who has his little girl with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - was meant to be throwing the party at Khloe's house, where he had been staying.

Khloe told him: ''Wait, literally we gotta go. Start getting your stuff, it just jumped the freeway.''So, come and get your stuff.''

The reclusive sock designer was adamant he wasn't going to leave because there were ''balloons being delivered, cakes, everything for [Dream].''

The 'Revenge Body' star warned: ''I know Rob has this big birthday planned for Dream, but my brother's not really understanding the severity of it - in my opinion. And, with kids, you can't just take things lightly.''

Khloe then lost her cool with her sibling, and fumed: ''Are you f***ing with me right now? Come on, let's go.

''You're one of those people who won't evacuate in an evacuation. That's like, I don't even know who you are.''

In the end, Rob's half-sister Kylie Jenner hosted his daughter's birthday at her home after the fires subsided.

The beauty mogul said: ''It just made me feel bad 'cause of the fires. She wasn't going to have a birthday party.''