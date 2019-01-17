Rob Kardashian thinks being ''scratched'' by a woman is one of the ''best things'' he could ask for.

The 31-year-old sock designer sat for a deposition in relation to an explosive fight he had with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - the mother of his two-year-old daughter Dream - in December 2016 and she's submitted remarks he allegedly made at that time to back up her claim he suffered no physical or psychological injuries as a result of the row.

He is quoted in documents obtained by The Blast as saying: ''Being scratched by a female is one of the best things a man could ask for.''

Rob was being questioned about Chyna ripping his shirt and claimed he didn't know she was being aggressive or that her scratching him would turn into a full fight.

He said: ''It didn't really occur to me that it was going to be - go into, you know, guns and strangling.

''This was just like I thought she was just being drunk, and you know, trying to be funny.''

He later told his former partner's attorney during the deposition that the scratch ''didn't feel good, that's for sure.''

Chyna has included the deposition to argue evidence will show Rob's shirt got ripped ''with his (very happy) consent.''

According to the 30-year-old beauty's lawsuit, Rob is seeking over $500,000 in damages, and has claimed he suffered emotional and physical injuries, as well as loss of property when Chyna broke his television during the row.

However, Chyna pointed out the TV actually belonged to Rob's half-sister, Kylie Jenner - whose home they were renting - and has ''generously'' valued the shirt she tore at $250.

In total, she believes she owes Rob no more than $5,000.

As well as the assault dispute, the pair are also trying to forge a child support deal as the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star claims he can no longer afford to pay Chyna.