Rob Kardashian reportedly ''understands'' he and former girlfriend Blac Chyna are ''not a match''.

The 30-year-old sock entrepreneur split with the 29-year-old beauty - with whom he has six-month-old daughter Dream - earlier this year, and has reportedly realised he is ''better'' off without his 'Rob & Chyna' co-star.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Rob has been getting along with his family, talking to them and filming for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. He has been happy and understands that he and Chyna are not a match. Both of them do better without each other.''

The news comes after it was previously reported the reality star has recently struck up a new relationship with 26-year-old former 'Bad Girls Club' star Mehgan James.

An insider said: ''It's fairly new. She's matured [since her time on 'Bad Girls Club'] and will be a good fixture in Rob's life should this continue.''

However, despite reportedly being over Chyna, Rob recently gushed over his former partner in a series of adorable Instagram posts.

Sharing a picture of the model when she was a teenager on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday (30.05.17), Rob wrote: ''On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child @blacchyna (sic)''

The star shared another picture of the 29-year-old beauty - whose real name is Angela White - in Spongebob Squarepants shorts when she was just 14 years old.

He captioned the photo: ''Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!! @blacchyna (sic)''

Although the pair have been seen looking more cosy on social media in recent weeks, insiders insist the pair are not back together, and are merely acting civil for the sake of their daughter.

A source claimed: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''