Rob Kardashian wants to be ''out and about'' following his lifestyle changes.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has retreated out of the spotlight in recent years after battling with his weight and his mental health, but after finding renewed dedication to health and fitness, he is now keen to start coming out of his shell once more.

A source said: ''Lately, he has been trying to work out more and be healthier. Right away, it makes him feel better about himself. He wants to be out and about.''

Rob, 32, was recently seen showing off his slimmer figure whilst celebrating Halloween with his family, including his two-year-old daughter Dream, whom he has with ex-partner Blac Chyna.

The insider added: ''He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends. Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle.''

But the source says it hasn't been easy for Rob to get to where he is now, after he first began gaining weight in 2016.

They told People magazine: ''Rob has been having ups and downs for years. It's been a sad situation, mostly because he disconnects from the world because he doesn't feel well mentally. His weight gain has long been a struggle. It makes him miserable. A few years ago, he got to the point where he had gained too much weight for it to easily come off. It takes a lot of work and effort to get all that weight off. And it's been a huge, mental challenge for him.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that getting life back on track has made the Arthur George sock founder ''happier'' than he's been in a long time.

Another source said: ''He is motivated and happier than he has been in a long time.''