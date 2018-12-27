Rob Kardashian still spoke about his imaginary friends until last year.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's sister Kim Kardashian West revealed Rob would refer to his imaginary friends Pablo and Ronald from time to time, up until the last 12 months where he hasn't mentioned them since.

In a bonus clip from Kim's appearance on Busy Philipps' E! talk show, 'Busy Tonight', she said: ''My brother has - I don't know if he still does - but he had, for a really long time, two imaginary friends - Pablo and Ronald ... My brother literally has talked about these guys like, up until last year. He has one more, I can't remember his name.''

Meanwhile, Rob - who has two-year-old daughter Dream with his ex-partner Blac Chyna - has largely remained out of the public eye in the recent years and even shunned his family's E! reality show.

In a court declaration, he shared: ''I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinised by the media. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.''

Rob has also been battling with his ex-partner Blac Chyna in court over child support figures for their daughter Dream, two, but the pair have both agreed to stop the fight over the festive period and it is hoped they will be able to sort out a settlement privately. Sources said the duo were expected in court last week but it had mysteriously disappeared off the schedule.