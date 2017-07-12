Rob Kardashian has ''major regrets'' over his recent social media outburst.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star went on a now-deleted social media rampage last week, in which he posted explicit pictures of ex-fiancee Blac Chyna - with whom he has eight-month-old daughter Dream - and accused her of being unfaithful and on drugs, and after the beauty had a restraining order placed against him, he has seen the error of his ways.

A source said: ''Rob did apologise to the family and has major regrets over the way he acted. He is very remorseful and upset with himself over what he did. Now, he is embarrassed and knows he needs to be better for Dream [Kardashian].''

The 30-year-old reality star must now stay 100 yards away from Chyna at all times, and whilst he will still be able to co-parent his young daughter, he is believed to be ''scared'' that he could face ''consequences'' if he doesn't clean up his act.

The insider added to E! News: ''There's no excuse and he is taking responsibility. He also realises that there could be consequences and that he won't be able to see Dream. That is what's most important to him and not being able to be with her is what scares him the most. He is trying to learn from this and move forward. He just wants to be a good dad and focus on that.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Rob has turned to his mother Kris Jenner and famous sisters and admitted he had no excuse for making the posts and regrets not dealing with the situation privately, as well as promising he won't be making any such public outbursts in the future.

However, the reclusive sock designer also ''flatly denied'' Chyna's claims he had physically abused her.

And despite her restraining order, Chyna, 29, recently claimed she had no intention of stopping Rob from seeing Dream, and hopes they can find ''common ground'' to successfully co-parent their tot.

She said: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''