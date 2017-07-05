Rob Kardashian spent the Fourth of July celebrating with his daughter Dream.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took his little girl swimming to mark American Independence Day.

Sharing a series of pictures of the pair in the pool, he captioned them: ''Happy 4th!! ... Babbbby girl ... Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE (sic)''

In one of the snaps, Robert is holding onto a unicorn lilo whilst Dream, seven months, lies on top giggling.

Meanwhile, since their split, Rob and Blac Chyna - with whom he has Dream - have been ''independently working on themselves''.

A source said previously: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.

''She's really excited about this house and she's been busy nesting ... [Dream's] not quite rolling over yet but she is very giggly, laughing at everything and has a million new facial expressions. She's starting to watch and absorb cartoons now. It's so cute.''

And Rob has hinted he would love to have more kids one day.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Baby Dream !! Thank You God

''Lol this is why I love my baby. She changed faces in less than a second. Lol. And look at her fingers can't believe she is almost 5 months!! Wild !! Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids !! Babies are the greatest gift of Life !! I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I'm corny but I don't care cuz this my only baby (sic)''