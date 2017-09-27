Rob Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna for alleged assault, battery and vandalism.

The 30-year-old sock designer has been embroiled in a feud with Chyna - with whom he has 11-month-old daughter dream - since their split in December last year, and after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Rob when he posted explicit pictures of her online without her permission in July, Rob has hit back with a lawsuit of his own.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rob is alleging that Chyna, 29, punched him in the face and attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charging cable during an altercation on December 14, 2016.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also alleges his then-fiancée caused $100,000 worth of damage to the house he was renting from half-sister Kylie Jenner at the time, by smashing a TV, breaking down doors, and kicking in walls, in a rampage he claims was fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

It is not yet known what Rob hopes the end result will be from his alleged lawsuit, but during his social media rant against Chyna earlier this year, he claimed she had been unfaithful, and accused her of using drugs during their relationship.

Chyna was handed a restraining order which keeps Rob at least 100 yards away from her at all times, and the pair recently settled their custody agreement over their daughter.

Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom had said before the custody case went to court: ''We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.''

Neither Chyna or Rob have commented on news of the alleged lawsuit.