Rob Kardashian is reportedly dating Mehgan James.

The 30-year-old sock designer ended his turbulent on/off relationship with his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna - with whom he has six-month-old daughter Dream - earlier this year, and is now believed to be moving on with former 'Bad Girls Club' star Mehgan.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''It's fairly new. She's matured [since her time on 'Bad Girls Club'] and will be a good fixture in Rob's life should this continue.''

The insider added to the publication that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and Mehgan, 26, are reportedly still keeping their relationship low-key for the time being.

Reports of Rob's new beau comes after he recently gushed over his former partner and 'Rob & Chyna' co-star in a series of adorable Instagram posts.

Sharing a picture of the model when she was a teenager on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday (30.05.17), Rob wrote: ''On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child @blacchyna (sic)''

The star shared another picture of the 29-year-old beauty - whose real name is Angela White - in Spongebob Squarepants shorts when she was just 14 years old.

He captioned the photo: ''Awww look at my little Angela at 14!!!!!! Hahahaha I LOVE YOU !!!!! @blacchyna (sic)''

Although the pair have been seen looking more cosy on social media in recent weeks, insiders insist the pair are not back together, and are merely acting civil for the sake of their daughter.

A source claimed: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''