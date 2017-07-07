Rob Kardashian has cut Blac Chyna off financially.

The pair - who have seven-month-old daughter Dream together - are at war after Rob shared explicit pictures of Chyna on Instagram and accused her of cheating on him but she doesn't care that he is no longer making payments on her Tarzana, Los Angeles, rental home.

A source told TMZ that Chyna has already returned cars and jewels to Rob and she is happy to pay the rent on her home herself.

She is also said to be ''confident she has earning power post-Rob''.

Earlier this week, Rob posted explicit pictures of Chyna on Instagram and accused his former fiancée of cheating on him, taking drugs and leaving him after he paid for her to undergo weight loss surgery.

The 30-year-old reality star claimed Chyna had sent him a picture of herself without underwear on, shortly before she slept with rapper Ferrari True.

In a now-deleted post, he captioned the graphic image: ''This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care (sic).''

The reclusive sock designer also shared a video of 29-year-old Chyna locking lips with Ferrari.

He wrote: '''Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f***ing me and then this dude right after. U need help (sic)''

Rob also sent screengrabs of texts he claims he received from Ferrari, and says he was one of a number of guys Chyna had slept with, but had asked for ways to help him make money or he'd ''expose'' the make-up artist's antics.

In response to Rob's social media onslaught, Chyna took to Snapchat and accused her former partner of hitting her.

She wrote: ''Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!

''U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I'm supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.(sic)''