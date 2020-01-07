Rob Kardashian is considering joining a weight loss camp.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly keen to sign up to the weight loss programme so he can be ''healthier'' for his three-year-old daughter Dream Renée, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

A source told People magazine: ''Rob was doing better towards the end of last year with his weight. He knows it's mostly a food issue and he is really trying to be healthier. Everyone else in the family is working out and thinking about what they eat. He wants this year to be the year when he takes care of himself. He wants to be healthier for Dream.

''He is even considering getting help at a weight loss camp. He thinks a live-in fitness and health program might be the best option for him. If he starts losing more weight by exercising and changing his diet during a camp, he believes he will be able to stick with it at home as well.''

Rob is rarely spotted in public but he was previously seen showing off his slimmer figure whilst celebrating Halloween with his family.

A source shared at the time: ''He enjoyed celebrating Halloween with his family and friends. Hopefully he can keep up with the workouts and continue to feel better about himself. Everyone wants him to have a more extroverted lifestyle ... Rob has been having ups and downs for years. It's been a sad situation, mostly because he disconnects from the world because he doesn't feel well mentally. His weight gain has long been a struggle. It makes him miserable. A few years ago, he got to the point where he had gained too much weight for it to easily come off. It takes a lot of work and effort to get all that weight off. And it's been a huge, mental challenge for him.''