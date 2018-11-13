Rob Kardashian wants to lower his childcare payments to Blac Chyna.

According to court documents, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who pays $20,000 per month to his former partner for their two-year-old daughter Dream Renée - has requested that his payment is lowered as he ''can no longer afford these orders''.

He has also asked for payments to be made to him instead as Chyna is a millionaire now, stating that she is a ''model and entrepreneur'' and that ''she has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity'', The Blast reports.

Rob also spoke about his desire to stay away from the spotlight by shunning his family's E! reality show.

In a declaration, he shared: ''I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me. Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinized by the media. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures.''

And Rob is trying to put all his ''focus'' on his daughter Dream.

A source said: ''He needs to get his eating in check [but] he's been more active. Everyone hopes this time he can turn himself around ... He's been doing better and has been spending a lot more time around his family, which is good for him. There is a lot of sympathy for Rob - he fell hard for Chyna. He's trying to focus on Dream and being a good dad to her. Dream is the sweetest little girl and loves Rob.''