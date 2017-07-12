Rob Kardashian has reportedly apologised to his family.

The 30-year-old reality star went on a now-deleted social media rampage last week, in which he posted explicit pictures of ex-fiancee Blac Chyna and accused her of being unfaithful and on drugs, but he is said to be ''deeply remorseful'' about his behaviour.

Sources told TMZ that Rob has turned to his mother Kris Jenner and famous sisters and admitted he had no excuse for making the posts and regrets not dealing with the situation privately, as well as promising he won't be making any such public outbursts in the future.

However, the reclusive sock designer also ''flatly denied'' Chyna's claims he had physically abused her.

When Rob and Chyna - who have eight-month-old daughter Dream - first got together, his family warned him the 29-year-old make-up artist was ''bad news'' and he should stay away, and he has now admitted they were right.

The source also revealed the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star felt he and Chyna - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with former partner Tyga - should have split long before they did but he wanted Dream to grow up in a two-parent household as he did.

Rob and the females of the family - including sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - have not publicly addressed the situation, despite Chyna giving an interview to ABC News earlier this week, because they want to stop constant public rows for the sake of Dream.

The 'Rob & Chyna' star's family have accepted his apology and are hopeful he will pay more attention to their advice in future.

Rob was ordered by a judge on Monday (10.07.17) to stay 100 yards away from his ex-fiancée, but has been allowed to continue co-parenting their daughter.

And Chyna recently claimed she had no intention of stopping Rob from seeing Dream, and hopes they can find ''common ground'' to successfully co-parent their tot.

She said: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''