Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ''independently working on themselves''.

The former couple - who have five-month-old daughter Dream together - ended their turbulent on/off relationship two months ago, and though they have recently been seen looking more cosy on Snapchat, insiders insist the pair are not back together, but they have been hanging out as friends for the sake of their little girl.

A source told E! News: ''They are co-parenting and independently working on themselves but they're more cordial now than they have been, which is why they hung out recently. But by no means are they back together.''

Chyna, 28, has also recently moved into a new home as she wanted a bigger space and is now closer to her Lashed Salon.

The insider added: ''She's really excited about this house and she's been busy nesting.''

But Rob, 30, still gets to see his daughter on a weekly basis and is ''always so happy'' to spend time with her, especially as her personality is changing and developing every day.

The source said: ''She's not quite rolling over yet but she is very giggly, laughing at everything and has a million new facial expressions.

''She's starting to watch and absorb cartoons now. It's so cute.''

The reclusive sock designer recently described having a child as the ''greatest gift'' of his life.

He gushed on Instagram: ''Now I understand why my mom had 6 kids!! Babies are the greatest gift of Life!!

''I made this Beautiful little mama! LOVE YOU baby Dream almost 7 months till your birthday turn up lol I know I'm corny but I don't care cuz this my only baby.(sic)''