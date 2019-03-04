Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ''working hard'' to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Dream.
The former couple split in December 2016 just one month after their daughter was born, and despite having a tumultuous relationship since then, the pair are thought to be ''on speaking terms'' again and actively working toward a healthier co-parenting system for them and their tot.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They are on speaking terms, and they are working hard to have a better relationship to coparent Dream.''
The comments come after the pair vowed to be civil to each other for the sake of their daughter, and set their end goal following a series of bitter court battles.
Rob and Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - previously insisted they are ''actively co-parenting'' in the ''best interests'' of their little girl.
He wrote on his official Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''
Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''
But those comments came just weeks after the 30-year-old model - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga - called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.
She said: ''Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White.
''We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period. I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself.''
