Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's ''main goal'' is to get along.

The former couple split up in February after a tumultuous relationship and though they have been spending a lot of time together recently, the pair are not back together and are currently focused on caring for their seven-month-old daughter Dream together.

A source said: ''Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together.

''They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn't been any drama.

''They want to get along and raise Dream together. That's their main goal.''

However, friends admit it is ''very possible'' Rob, 30, and 29-year-old Chyna could reconcile - but it is equally likely they'll have a huge row and drift further apart too.

The insider added to People magazine: ''They are both complicated people. It's very possible they will get back together.

''But it's also possible that they will have another epic fight. For now, things are peaceful and everyone is happy.''

It was recently reported the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is dating reality TV beauty Meghan James, but Rob denied the claims and insisted they had never even met, and the insider thinks the sock designer made the denial because he didn't want to upset Chyna.

The source explained: ''The whole Meghan drama was bizarre. They were seeing each other. But Rob clearly was thinking that he wanted to get back with Chyna too.

''Any talk about Rob dating will make Chyna lose it. It seems Rob was denying to keep peace with Chyna.''

Earlier this month, the former couple enjoyed a day out to Disneyland with their little girl to mark Rob's first Father's Day.

Sharing a picture of his little girl in a Minnie Mouse hat, Rob wrote on Instagram: ''Thank You @disneyland for the best first Father's Day trip with my baby (sic)''

The pair shared various pictures of their day including a pair of Minnie Mouse ears, which was embroidered with Dream's name and the date.

Chyna also paid tribute to Rob on his day, sharing a picture of the trio with Minnie Mouse and captioning it: ''Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian (sic)''

Earlier in the day, Rob shared a picture of him cuddling Dream, where he wished all the other fathers of the world a good day.

He wrote: ''Happy Father's Day to all the GOOD Fathers out there ! (sic)''