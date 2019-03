Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have sorted out child support for their two-year-old daughter Dream.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and the television personality and model are said to have come to an agreement through meditation about how to work out their child support payments and it has been agreed that neither of them will pay each other anything, The Blast reports.

Rob and Chyna also agreed that they will each pay their own expenses for Dream when they are with her.

The former couple had previously insisted they are ''actively co-parenting'' in the ''best interests'' of their little girl.

Rob wrote on his Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

But those comments came just weeks after the 30-year-old model - who also has six-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga - called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.

She said: ''Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White. We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period.

''I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself.''