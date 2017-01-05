Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna took some time away from the family so they could focus on each other.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and the 28-year-old television personality spent Christmas with their one-month-old daughter Dream Renée and away from the rest of the Kardashian family.

A source said: ''It's safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family. It's not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.

''It's understandable that [Rob] wants their opinion on things that are going wrong, but as everyone knows, family doesn't forget, especially a mom. So, after Rob calls his sisters and mother and shares everything with them, it's hard for Chyna to re-enter the family after they reconciled, mainly for Dream's sake.''

And the 29-year-old star's family understand how difficult it can be for Chyna to deal with Rob's ''depression and mood disorders''.

The insider added: ''The family does feel bad for Chyna at certain points. It's hard to deal with a person suffering from depression and mood disorders. There are days that are bad and then good.

''Everything hinges on how Rob is doing the moment he wakes up - is he going to work that day, will he be a dad this day? The girls understand that Chyna is in a tough place, but ultimately, their priority is Rob and they will stand by him until the end.''

However, the family just want to make sure that baby Dream is able to grow up in a ''very normal environment''.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: ''They'll do everything they can to make sure Dream grows up in a very normal environment.''