Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's ''goal'' is to be able to hand over their daughter Dream to each other in person.

The 'Rob and Chyna' stars have vowed to be civil to each other for the sake of their two-year-old daughter Dream but after a series of bitter court battles, the pair have set their end goal.

The former couple have undergone seven mediation sessions together in order to achieve this and during these sessions, they decided it would be best not to introduce their significant others to Dream unless they were in a longstanding relationship, TMZ reports.

Rob and Chyna previously insisted they are ''actively co-parenting'' in the ''best interests'' of their little girl.

He wrote on his official Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

Their comments come just a few weeks after reports surfaced that Rob was ''mad'' at Chyna after she jetted off to Hawaii whilst she was meant to have custody of their daughter Dream.

A source said at the time: ''Chyna planned on having Dream stay with a nanny in LA while she was in Hawaii. Rob is mad because if either parent is out of town, the other parent is supposed to have the option to keep Dream longer. Rob doesn't want Dream to stay alone with a nanny while Chyna parties in Hawaii. This is what he is mad about. She needs to tell him when she won't be in LA so Rob can keep Dream longer. Rob is getting his lawyer involved.''