Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna still haven't spoken since their social media spat.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, 30, launched a foul-mouthed tirade against his ex-partner on social media last week, accusing the brunette beauty of cheating on him and then uploading some explicit shots of the model on Instagram, and though it seems things have cooled down now, they're yet to engage in conversation.

A source to Us Weekly magazine: ''They haven't spoken since their explosive social media war on July 5. They have people they can contact and work through.''

Rob has been ordered by a judge to stay at least 100 feet away from his ex, while he is also banned from posting personal photos or information about her on social media.

In court documents filed by the 29-year-old dancer - who also has four-year-old son King Cairo with her ex-partner Tyga - to secure the restraining order, the beauty accused her former fiancé of being physically violent toward her, and recalled one instance in which he allegedly ''punched'' her and left her ''terrified''.

She said in the paperwork: ''Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my four-year-old son, King Stevenson.

''When I told Rob that he could not speak about me in this way in front of the child, Rob exclaimed, 'I can say whatever the f**k I want!'

''I used my phone to call King's father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6'2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5'2″.

''Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son's nanny a text that Rob hit me.''

However, now legal action has been taken, Chyna has said she hopes the pair can move forward and continue to be the ''best co-parents'' they can to their eight-month-old daughter Dream, as she would ''never'' try to take the tot away from Rob.

She said recently: ''I would never try to take Dream from her dad. Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.''