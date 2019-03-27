Rob Kardashian has ''a wonderful relationship'' with his ex Blac Chyna.

The reality star has opened up after the 'Rob and Chyna' pair settled their child support battle recently through mediation in relation to their daughter Dream, two, and he said they are both keeping their child's ''best interest'' at the forefront of any decisions.

Speaking about Chyna - whose real name is Angela Renée White - on Twitter, he wrote: ''Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter.''

It has been reported that Rob is pleased with how the child support battle was settled.

The former couple had previously insisted they are ''actively co-parenting'' in the ''best interests'' of their little girl.

Rob wrote on his Twitter account: ''Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases.''

Whilst Chyna added in her own post: ''Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!''

The former couple's comments came only a few weeks after Chyna called out Rob in an Instagram Live video.

She said: ''Ya know what's so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did. But none of that comes out. It's only negative s**t with Chyna, Angela White. We went to court mediation and s**t and I squashed it 'cause I never wanted no money from Rob, 'cause it was never about that, period.

''I have kids by two guys that f***ing tricked me, whatever, and they don't give me s**t, no child support and I'm sick of that s**t. Rob didn't help me, Tyga ain't help me, Toni ain't help me, but like try to like, smack me down, period, and I'm just letting y'all know this, all this s**t, I built by myself.''