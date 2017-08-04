Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have almost finalised their custody agreement regarding their daughter.

The pair have been at loggerheads since the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star uploaded a series of explicit photos of the 29-year-old model online and accused her of cheating on him, but it seems they're keen to keep an amicable relationship when it comes to nine-month-old Dream as they've almost agreed on a custody arrangement.

According to TMZ, neither Rob nor Chyna are seeking child support at the moment, but it's believed all that may change when the 30-year-old sock designer finds out that his former flame is raking in more cash than him.

Rob - who was once a recluse - reportedly makes little on his own outside of his family's E! reality TV show, whereas Chyna is making huge wads of cash from club appearances and hosting gigs.

Meanwhile, although everything looks rosy in the eyes of the law, Rob is reportedly struggling to come to terms with his split and has been comfort eating to cope with how bitter things have gone between them.

A source said recently: ''He's the biggest he's ever been. He's well over 300lbs now - we don't know as the scales don't go up past that - and he's a heart attack waiting to happen.

''He's been comfort eating big time. His fridge has become his best friend.''

Rob - who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015 after he piled on the pounds - has reportedly been binge-eating on fast food and candy and gulping down cans of soda.

The insider added: ''He's got major anger and addiction issues, brought on by a chronic lack of self-esteem over his looks and his position in the family. He's lost the will to live and if it wasn't for his little girl he'd probably not have made it.''

Rob previously credited Chyna as his ''motivation'' for losing weight after they started dating last year.

Posting a picture of them on Instagram previously, he wrote: ''Looking from where I started 298lbs to my current weight now 248.4lbs. I'm focused and determined to reach my goal weight 200-205lbs .... Happy I found my motivation.''

He also claimed his then-partner had helped him beat diabetes with her loving home cooking.

Speaking after being hospitalised with the condition, he said: ''It was a big-time scare. I had found out I had type two diabetes six months before but I stopped taking my insulin. I didn't enjoy the routine. So I ended up nonstop throwing up, and I couldn't even swallow because my mouth was dry. I felt like I was going to die. When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes. Chyna and I had a really big talk and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone. And it is.''